Yintech jumps 6.6% after Q3 guidance boost

Thinly traded Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) advances 6.6% after boosting its Q3 guidance for revenue and trading gains as demand for its spot commodities, specifically Gold T+D trading, was stronger during the quarter than the company had originally expected.

Now sees revenue from commissions, interest income and other revenue for Q3 to be ~RMB 440M-RMB 460M (~$62M-$65M), up from its previous guidance of RMB 380M-RMB 400M.

Sees revenue from trading gains of RMB 15M- RMB 17M compared with its previous expectation of trading loss of RMB 10M-RMB 30M.

Some 7,950 shares changed hands in late morning trading vs. three-month average daily volume of 20,915.