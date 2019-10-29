Sibanye CEO to consider NYSE for primary listing from 2021

Sibanye Gold (SBGL -0.6% ) CEO Neal Froneman says the company may move its primary listing to New York starting in 2021 after curbing the company's debt.

The surge in palladium and rhodium prices has put SBGL on track to meet its debt-to-earnings target by the end of 2020, but power and water shortages, rising crime and onerous regulations in South Africa are deterring investment, Froneman tells Bloomberg.

"No firm decision has been made, but I think if we are to grow, we would have to change our primary listing because there is no real growth in South Africa," the CEO says.

"If you have a decent international portfolio of assets and you change primary listing, I dare say you get a re-rating because you become more acceptable," he says.