Choppy ride for Virgin Galactic on day two

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is down 6.17% on its second day of trading on volume of over 4M shares.

The company is targeting commercial space operations next year. While analysts see limited upside with proving space rides for the super-wealthy, they do see potential in new revenue streams. "The real opportunity if you can get it right is to do long-haul travel," notes UBS' Jarrod Castle. "That would have a much more mass market," he adds.

