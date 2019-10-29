Peabody Energy hits historic lows after Q3 loss, Q4 guidance

Peabody Energy (BTU -18.8% ) plunges to a 52-week low after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss and a 21% Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.11B.

BTU expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to come in lower than Q3, primarily due to the closure of the Kayenta Mine, which contributed $30M to Q3 adjusted EBITDA.

Other factors impacting performance relative to Q3 include higher volumes across multiple segments, lower pricing and an increase in required Australian domestic thermal coal shipments.

BTU says it plans to take a $60M impairment charge related to the prior North Goonyella Mine panel development now not expected to be accessed.

While Q3 average seaborne hard coking coal spot pricing fell ~20% Q/Q, BTU says pricing rebounded from three-year lows in early October on potential restocking activities leading into year-end.