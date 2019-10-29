Mnuchin open to looser liquidity rules to calm repo market - Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he's open to loosening financial crisis-era rules on liquidity to ease potential cash crunches in short-term lending markets, Bloomberg reports.

In an interview, Mnuchin said he had spoken with JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.3% ) CEO Jamie Dimon and other banks about ways to avoid liquidity problems.

“The banks have raised an issue around intra-day liquidity, and that is something that makes sense for regulators to look at,” Mnuchin said, adding that there may be a way around current rules that can increase intra-day liquidity without raising risks.

Last month, rates in short-term funding markets spiked as banks held onto their cash, rather than lend it to other financial firms, before a corporate tax deadline.

To calm the turmoil, the Fed has stepped in to inject liquidity on a daily basis.

Dimon has said that JPMorgan had the funds and was willing to use it to increase liquidity in the repo markets, but was held by by the tougher regulations that were implemented after the 2008 financial crisis.

Previously: Fed boosts overnight repo operations to at least $120B (Oct. 23)

ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB