Unifi up 12% post Q1 results

Unifi (UFI +12.5% ) reported Q1 sales of $179.95M (-0.9% Y/Y); Sales volumes grew 16%, led by Asia, which lowered consolidated average selling prices.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 133 bps to 9.7%; and operating margin improved by 40 bps to 3.5%.

Net sales by segments: Polyester $88.69M (-11.4% Y/Y); Nylon $20.2M (-27.7% Y/Y); Brazil $24.17M (-10.2% Y/Y); Asia $45.96M (+80.7% Y/Y); and Others $923k (-21.6% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was $12.3M (+3% Y/Y); and margin improved by 26 bps to 6.8%.

Operating cash flows improved to $23.8M and included $10.4M in distributions received from Parkdale America.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.82M, compared to cash used $4.96M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook: High-single-digit percentage growth for sales volume; Mid-single-digit percentage growth for net sales; operating income $22M to $27M; Adj. EBITDA $47M to $52M; Capex of ~$25M and effective tax rate not to exceed 25%.

