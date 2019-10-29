Pentagon, Lockheed seal $34B for 478 F-35s

More details have been revealed about Lockheed Martin's (LMT +0.6% ) new $34B agreement with the Pentagon for 478 F-35s.

The deal includes 291 aircraft for the U.S. Services, 127 for F-35 International Partners, and 60 for F-35 Foreign Military Sales customers.

As mentioned earlier, the F-35A unit price, including aircraft and engine, is now below $80M in both Lot 13 and Lot 14, and represents an estimated overall 12.8% reduction from Lot 11 costs for the conventional landing variant, and an average of 12.7% savings across all three variants from Lot 11 to 14.