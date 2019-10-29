Chalco Q3 profit plummets as higher costs weigh

Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -2.9% ) reports its Q3 net profit dipped 84% to 102.6M yuan from a restated 639M yuan a year earlier, as higher costs canceled out an increase in revenues.

Q3 operating revenues rose by 17.2% Y/Y to 50.77B yuan but the cost of operations surged 20.5% to 50.35B yuan.

ACH's slim profit underscores the cost pressure aluminum smelters in China are under, as Shanghai aluminum prices struggle to move beyond 14K yuan/metric ton, often considered a break-even level.

YTD profits fell 47.7% Y/Y to 808.3M yuan, according to ACH, which did not provide any production data.