General Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.02B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.

