Southern CO Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.01B (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.