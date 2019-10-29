Baker Hughes Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.11B (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward.