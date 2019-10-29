Apple Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.84 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.07B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 32 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 29 upward revisions and 4 downward.

