Facebook Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.35B (+26.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.