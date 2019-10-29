Starbucks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.68B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.