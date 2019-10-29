Suncor Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-43.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.05B (-35.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.