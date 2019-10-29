U.S. Silica sinks to all-time lows on big Q3 miss, dragging peers lower

U.S. Silica (SLCA -36.7% ) shares plunge by more than a third after the company reported a larger than forecast Q3 loss and warning of further demand weakness in Q4.

SLCA expects Q4 frac sand volumes will decline at least 10% sequentially while prices likely will fall further.

SLCA's results and warning are dragging down other frac sand names: HCR -11.5% , CVIA -10.6% , FRAC -6% , SND -5.8% , CRR -3.7% .

"Energy markets deteriorated further and faster than expected during the quarter as E&P budget exhaustion slowed completion activity, resulting in lower demand and pricing pressure," CEO Bryan Shinn said during the company's earnings conference call.

Shinn said the company expects 2020 sales and profitability to be flat to up slightly Y/Y, and foresees a rebound in oil field completions by the middle of next year's Q1, as oil and gas producers reset their budgets.

SLCA said it now expects FY 2019 spending to finish lower than the $125M it had forecast earlier, and plans to spend $40M-$60M next year.

The spending forecast is the only "break in the clouds... but that's unlikely to save the stock today given the magnitude of the miss," says Tudor Pickering Holt analyst George O’Leary.