McKesson Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.06B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mck has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.