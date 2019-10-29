Molson Coors Brewing Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)TAPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tap has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.