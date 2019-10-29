Royal Caribbean Cruises Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.32 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.22B (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rcl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.