GasLog Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.3M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, glop has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.