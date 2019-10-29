Boot Barn Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.13M (+9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, boot has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.