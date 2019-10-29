Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mlco has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.