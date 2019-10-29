Bunge Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-84.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.14B (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.