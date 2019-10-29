Aptiv Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)APTVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, aptv has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 10 downward.