Stocks wobble, resume upward path

Stock waver after Reuters reports that a phase one U.S.-China trade pact may not be ready for signing at next month's APEC meeting in Chile.

The S&P 500, which climbed as much as 0.3% to fresh intra-day record of 3.047.87, rises 0.2% .

Nasdaq, down 0.3% , has been in the red all session.

The Dow, which briefly dipped into the red, edges up 0.1% .

Treasurys rise, with the 10-year yield falling a basis point to 1.838%.

Crude oil declines 0.5% to $55.54 per barrel.

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, health care ( +1.4% ) and energy ( +0 .9%) outpace the broader market, while communications services ( -0.8% ) and information technology ( -0.4% ) are the biggest decliners.