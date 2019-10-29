Stocks wobble, resume upward path

Stock waver after Reuters reports that a phase one U.S.-China trade pact may not be ready for signing at next month's APEC meeting in Chile.
The S&P 500, which climbed as much as 0.3% to fresh intra-day record of 3.047.87, rises 0.2%.
Nasdaq, down 0.3%, has been in the red all session.
The Dow, which briefly dipped into the red, edges up 0.1%.
Treasurys rise, with the 10-year yield falling a basis point to 1.838%.
Crude oil declines 0.5% to $55.54 per barrel.
Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, health care (+1.4%) and energy (+0.9%) outpace the broader market, while communications services (-0.8%) and information technology (-0.4%) are the biggest decliners.
The Dollar Index falls 0.1% to 97.67.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis