Tupperware Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $437.29M (-10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tup has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.