Crocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+457.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.06M (+15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, crox has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.