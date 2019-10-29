Dana Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dan has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.