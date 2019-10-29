Sensata Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $858.24M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, st has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.