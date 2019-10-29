MGM Resorts Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.33B (+9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mgm has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.