Etsy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.53M (+28.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etsy has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.