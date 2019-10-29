Juul cleans out the C-suite

Juul (JUUL) sent a number of top executives packing in a shakeup under the direction of new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite.

Chief Administrative Officer Ashley Gould, CFO Tim Danaher, Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers and VP of Advanced Technologies David Foster were all let go.

"As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help JUUL Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world," says Crosthwaite.

