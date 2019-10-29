Sprouts Farmers Market Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sfm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.