Pilgrim's Pride Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+109.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.74B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ppc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.