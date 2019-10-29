United Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.90 (-27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.28M (-17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uthr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.