IQVIA Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B (+6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iqv has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.