Automatic Data Processing Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.52B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.