WellCare Health Plans Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.87 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.79B (+34.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wcg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.