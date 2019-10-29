Exelon, Maryland reach deal to restore Chesapeake Bay

Exelon (EXC +0.4% ) says it reached a settlement with the state of Maryland in which the company will invest $200M to clean up the Susquehanna River, and by extension the Chesapeake Bay.

EXC and the state had been at odds over the company's management of the flow through the Conowingo Dam after record rainfall across the Mid-Atlantic in 2018 sent a surge of debris downstream into the Chesapeake Bay.

EXC says the agreement, which must be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is a critical step for the bay's restoration efforts.