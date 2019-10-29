Criteo S.A. Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.76M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.