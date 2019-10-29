Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)AAWWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $699.08M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, aaww has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.