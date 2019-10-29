TE Connectivity Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.27B (-6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.