Extreme Networks Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.26M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.