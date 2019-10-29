ACADIA Pharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ACADIA Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.49M (+51.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acad has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.