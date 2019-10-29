Western Digital Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-90.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.92B (-22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward.