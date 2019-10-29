Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $948.37M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrtx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.