Teladoc Health Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.46M (+23.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tdoc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.