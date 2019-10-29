Deciphera up 5% on ripretinib data in GIST

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH +5% ) is up on average volume on the heels of updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ripretinib in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in 2nd, 3rd and 4th line settings.

The overall response rates in 2nd, 3rd and 4th line GIST were 19%, 14% and 7%, respectively. Median progression-free survival was 46 weeks, 36 weeks and 24 weeks, respectively. Median duration of responses were 76 - 80 weeks.

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 study assessing DCC-3014 in patients with advanced solid tumors showed dose-proportional exposure while being generally well-tolerated. The dose-escalation portion will inform a recommended dose for Phase 2.

The results are being presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston.