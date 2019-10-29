Seeking Alpha
Cognizant Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SA News Editor

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward.

