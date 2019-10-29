Cerus Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.68M (+14.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cers has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.